Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $31.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 1,786,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

