Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 502,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ECON stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $19.06. 128,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

