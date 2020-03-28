Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Copart stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.30. 2,117,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,723. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Copart by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

