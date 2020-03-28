CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

CorePoint Lodging has a dividend payout ratio of -36.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 284,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

