Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stake Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,384,000 after buying an additional 562,011 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after buying an additional 552,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 1,220,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,460. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,033 shares of company stock worth $104,073. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.