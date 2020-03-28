Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.39.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after buying an additional 366,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after buying an additional 106,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

