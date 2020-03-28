Dell (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.
Shares of Dell stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,691. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079 in the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dell by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $83,698,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Company Profile
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
