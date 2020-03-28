Dell (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of Dell stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,691. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a return on equity of 260.49% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,079 in the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Dell by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $83,698,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

