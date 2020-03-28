Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DENN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ:DENN traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $8.40. 1,197,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,538. The company has a market capitalization of $470.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $5,694,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 203,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

