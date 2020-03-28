Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DB. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE:DB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. 6,155,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,404. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 46.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 826,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.