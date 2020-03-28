Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of DISCK traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,711. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,850,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,369,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

