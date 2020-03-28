Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.25.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.57. 3,268,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,452. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,360.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,989 shares of company stock valued at $143,135,376 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Docusign by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.