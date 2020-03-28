East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of East West Bancorp worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 250,108 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in East West Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,388,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 240,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 426,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of EWBC traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,268. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.