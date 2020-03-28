Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Emcor Group worth $19,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 799,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,438,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Emcor Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 419,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Shares of EME traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 672,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.