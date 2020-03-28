Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 612,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,985. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,861,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,938,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

