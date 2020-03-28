Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 151.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Equal has a total market cap of $381,545.09 and $1,276.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.11 or 0.02513734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00194899 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00042348 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

