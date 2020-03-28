Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Erie Indemnity worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 127,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,361. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.52. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

