Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Esquire Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of ESQ traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 15,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,619. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 6,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 40,581 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

