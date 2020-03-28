Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,715,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,184. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.