Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Euronav alerts:

NYSE EURN traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.