Everus (EVR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $290.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,869 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

