First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBNC traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,432. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.73 million. Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.