First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $26.75 Average PT from Brokerages

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of FHB stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 2,181,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares in the company, valued at $501,165.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,795,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,474,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 412,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 192,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 882,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 161,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

