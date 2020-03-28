FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. 52,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,507. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.73. FirstService has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.50.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,198 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $19,202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

