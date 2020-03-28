Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.67.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,478. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.