Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 800,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,574. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

