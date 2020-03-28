Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 609,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,438. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $391.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forterra by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.