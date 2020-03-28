Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.76. 2,303,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,905. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,541,630.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,186.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 55,801 shares worth $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

