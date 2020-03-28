Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 229,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of GAP worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 8,421,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,945,950. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

