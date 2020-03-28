GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GCI Liberty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 896,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,172. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.25.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth about $3,492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 22.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.