Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Decreased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,124 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.12% of Genuine Parts worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

GPC traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,505. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

