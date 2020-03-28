Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 16,381,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,575,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

