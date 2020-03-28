GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $14,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

GSK traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,706. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.