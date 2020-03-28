Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBZ traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.