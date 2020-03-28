Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $12,049,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 69,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,771. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.90.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

