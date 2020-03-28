Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,995,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

