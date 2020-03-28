Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GSAT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 1,995,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
About Globalstar
