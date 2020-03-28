GoldCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $151.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market capitalization of $152,534.40 and approximately $151.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00607636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

