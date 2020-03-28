Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOGL. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 334,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $388.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $244.67 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,070,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after buying an additional 634,356 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 767,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.