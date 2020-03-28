Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 160,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,923. The company has a market capitalization of $424.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.11. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 22.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.