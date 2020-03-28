Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 277,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,239. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,707 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

