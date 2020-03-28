HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Cut by Ratan Capital Management LP

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,433 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 3.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,349. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.