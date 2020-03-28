HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,159 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.60% of HeadHunter Group worth $17,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,201,000 after purchasing an additional 926,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 1,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 301,316 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. HeadHunter Group PLC has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.54.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

