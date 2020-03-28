Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HELE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.56.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.65. 191,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,539. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $198.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

