Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.19.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 751,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,831. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,757.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 365,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,605.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.