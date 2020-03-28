Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.60.

HIBB traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 752,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,500. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

