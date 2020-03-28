Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $20.60.
HIBB traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 752,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,500. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
