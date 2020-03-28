Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 1,002,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,817,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 82,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 73,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

