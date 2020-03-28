Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of HCFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,736. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $72,986. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

