Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
Hunt Companies Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
Shares of HCFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,736. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,744.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $72,986. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
About Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.
