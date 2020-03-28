HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $14.98

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $14.98. HUYA shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 4,052,297 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

