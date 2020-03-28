IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,397,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,327. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $278.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,360. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

