Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 86,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,379. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.12. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). On average, equities research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,127 shares of company stock valued at $72,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

