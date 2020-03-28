IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on April 30th

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

IGM traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,750. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.12. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$823.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.5299999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.